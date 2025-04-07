Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 107.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Autoliv by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 910,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,008,000 after acquiring an additional 159,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 94.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Autoliv by 58.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.