Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

