AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,724.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 4.5 %

AZO opened at $3,654.02 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,531.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,304.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

