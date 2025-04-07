Certior Financial Group LLC Invests $354,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 297.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $87.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

