Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $225.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

