Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 58,399 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $150,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

RODM opened at $29.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

