Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $159,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 621,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 238,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $156.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

