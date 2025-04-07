Certior Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,213 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,233,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after acquiring an additional 77,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.33.

Snap-on Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $314.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

