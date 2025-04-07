Maren Capital LLC Has $132.08 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Maren Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 10.1% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $132,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $436.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

