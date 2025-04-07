Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Raised by Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.25 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

