Ranmore Fund Management Ltd Makes New $8.02 Million Investment in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 792,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,000. Suzano makes up about 7.4% of Ranmore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUZ. FMR LLC grew its position in Suzano by 1,078.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Suzano by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Suzano by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after buying an additional 568,618 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

