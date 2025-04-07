Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Sold by ArchPoint Investors

ArchPoint Investors reduced its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals accounts for about 5.9% of ArchPoint Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,373.80. The trade was a 15.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 3,356 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,758. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $548,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 5.1 %

DMLP stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 56.77%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7394 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.