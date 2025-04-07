Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $50,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $478,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after buying an additional 1,678,949 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after buying an additional 1,109,528 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 825,809 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,018,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 684,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

