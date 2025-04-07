Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Plans Dividend of $1.26

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Gruma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Gruma has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.