Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Plans Dividend of $1.26

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
Gruma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Gruma has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.81.
Gruma Company Profile
