Federated Hermes Inc. Has $74.51 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $74,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $341.76 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

