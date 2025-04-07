First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $49.35 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

