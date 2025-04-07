Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $423,000 in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 87,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 71.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.0 %

WRBY stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.