Frax Share Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $144.04 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,954,080 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Finance is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform offering algorithmic stablecoins and financial instruments, launched in 2020 by Sam Kazemian. It includes FRAX, a USD-pegged stablecoin, FPI (pegged to consumer goods), and frxETH (a liquid staking derivative). Frax Share (FXS) is the governance and utility token of the ecosystem, enabling holders to participate in protocol governance, influence liquidity incentives, and receive protocol revenue. FXS holders can lock their tokens for veFXS, which provides enhanced voting power and rewards. FXS also benefits from revenue generated across Fraxlend, Fraxswap, and AMOs. Originally, FXS was needed for minting FRAX, but newer versions shifted its role to governance and yield distribution. The project leverages AMO strategies and Fraxtal, its Layer 2 chain, for scalability and capital efficiency while maintaining decentralisation and stability.”

