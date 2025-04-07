iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 1187559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- These Dividend Stocks Might Be the Safest Bet Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.