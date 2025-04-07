Trek Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $287.57 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.43 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.83 and a 200 day moving average of $371.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.