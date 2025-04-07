XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Hits $103.06 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. XYO has a market capitalization of $103.06 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00742556 USD and is down -13.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $7,433,312.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

