Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
GYRO stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Gyrodyne, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.
