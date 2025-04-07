Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Gyrodyne Trading Up 3.9 %

GYRO stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Gyrodyne, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Gyrodyne Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GYRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.