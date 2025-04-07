Huntington National Bank Has $78,000 Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Techne

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.