Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in ResMed by 26.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $204.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.94. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $172.19 and a one year high of $263.05.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock worth $9,618,128 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.