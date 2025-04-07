Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,233,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

