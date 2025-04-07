Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,769,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.05.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $214.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.20 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.85.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

