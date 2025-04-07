Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 8,608 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.8% of Polymer Capital Management US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $230,829,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,987,000 after buying an additional 478,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,796,000 after buying an additional 451,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 653,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,945,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 price target (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.94.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $331.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

