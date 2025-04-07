iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,889 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $108,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 737,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 384,246 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 636,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,219,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

