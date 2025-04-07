KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $88.24 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

