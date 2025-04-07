Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $363,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,278,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,535,000 after buying an additional 3,457,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,999,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,114,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

