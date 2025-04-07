Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,219,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142,688 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $223,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $59.14 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

