Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Simon Henry Ingram Buys 26,600 Shares

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Henry Ingram bought 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,856.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Simon Henry Ingram purchased 33,700 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$37,070.00.

Lara Exploration Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of LRA stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,338. The company has a market cap of C$56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 0.31. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.59 and a one year high of C$1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.38.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

