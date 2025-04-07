MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,851. The trade was a 20.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $500,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,842,256 shares in the company, valued at $373,740,912. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

