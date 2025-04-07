4,649 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,649 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1,792.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,772,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at $14,866,740. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

NYSE TPR opened at $62.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

