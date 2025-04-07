Ordinals Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116.05 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for about $6.44 or 0.00008192 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $135.14 million and $116.05 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 6.07284626 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $65,093,142.84 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

