Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $46.94.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

