Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,113,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $127.67 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.