Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.31.

Northern Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

NTRS opened at $86.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

