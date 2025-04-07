SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 80,224 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 208% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,077 put options.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $135.08. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These Dividend Stocks Might Be the Safest Bet Right Now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Defensive Sectors to Protect Your Portfolio During a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.