SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 80,224 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 208% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,077 put options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $135.08. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

