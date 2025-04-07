Flare 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.09 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $747.56 million and approximately $20.09 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 103,229,118,022 coins and its circulating supply is 62,825,228,597 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 103,230,562,963.976664 with 62,825,228,597.672579 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01151566 USD and is down -12.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $14,953,552.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

