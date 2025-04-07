Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $212.30 and last traded at $225.11, with a volume of 1106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $380,369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28,529.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after buying an additional 521,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 739,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,094,000 after buying an additional 521,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,769,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

