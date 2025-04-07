Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.