Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 14,806 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 2.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,875 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 553,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 807,953 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 540,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,044,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LBTYK opened at $10.70 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

