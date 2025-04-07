Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179,743 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after buying an additional 447,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,670,000 after acquiring an additional 343,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $568,309,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

