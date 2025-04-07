Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Acquired by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 26,011.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $121,159.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,768.74. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $53,990.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,095.48. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,241 shares of company stock worth $191,288. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

SPRO opened at $0.58 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

