Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,766,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 159,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $975.16 million, a PE ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.