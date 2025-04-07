Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 165 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Whirlpool by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $85.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.