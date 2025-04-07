Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after buying an additional 125,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,249,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $322,460,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $279.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.81. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $296.65.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

