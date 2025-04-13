TT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Pfizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

