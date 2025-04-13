Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

